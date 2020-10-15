A strong cold front for today

A cold front will push through the area today bringing with it much cooler conditions and more fall like weather with very gusty northerly winds. For the rest of this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and a slow rise in temperatures to about the 74 degree mark. The winds will be very gusty out there from the north northeast at about 10-20 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening, look for mainly clear skies with an occasional cloud and an overnight low down to 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.