A Thursday warm up

Just an average or typical seasonal month of January day in the Big Country is what we can look for the rest of the afternoon as highs today will look to be in the 50’s with lots of sun. On this Thursday, look for skies to be generally sunny with the afternoon high reaching to around 56 later this afternoon. The winds will be out of the northeast and light at around 5-10 mph. For this evening look for skies to be generally partly cloudy and the overnight low here in the key city dropping down to around 40 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 5-10 mph.