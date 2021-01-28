A Thursday warm up

Gearing up for the second half of the week we won't need an umbrella, and you might even be able to put away the coats and jackets for the afternoon hours as well!

Tonight: Chilly temps will move in overnight thanks to the cold front from last night. Low temps will drop into the freezing range of the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. for majority of the Big Country so cover those plants and pipes! Winds will relax as well allowing for the chill to settle in.