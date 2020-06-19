A Warm Close to Spring 2020

With today being the last official day of Spring, we will close this 2020 Spring season with very warm temperatures and dry conditions. For the rest of your Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high up around the 94 degree range. The winds will be from the south at around 10-15 mph. For this evening look for a 20% chance of an isolated shower possible before midnight with rain dissipating early. The overnight low will be 72 degrees and winds will be from the south at around 10 mph.