A warm & humid Monday

Looks like the mild summer pattern we have experienced so far will be replaced with more of the “Dog Days of Summer” for the area through this week. Hotter weather is on the way. For this afternoon look for lots of sun and clear skies and a high up around 92 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see a cool down from those warm afternoon temperatures as we drop down to around 72 degrees. The skies will be mostly clear and the winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.