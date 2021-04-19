A warm Monday but still unseasonable

The warmer weather we are going to see in today’s forecast will be replaced by cooler weather into tomorrow as we await the passage of a new cold front into tomorrow. For the rest of your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the afternoon high climbing all the way up to around 69 degrees. The winds will be near non-existent at only around 5 mph out of the south. For this evening we will keep things on the cool side with a few more clouds rolling in and the overnight low dropping down to around 43 degrees. The winds will remain light at around 5-10 mph out of the south.