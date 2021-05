For the first full week of May, we are looking at a more normal weather pattern in the Big Country that will feature drier air and warmer temperatures throughout the period. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and the afternoon high warming to a very nice 86 degrees. The winds will be from the west at around 10-15 mph all afternoon. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping to around 54 degrees. The winds will be from the west at around 10-15 mph.