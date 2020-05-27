A Warm Spring Like Day

We are going to see a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week as by the weekend we are expecting to have a return to the 90’s across most of the Big Country. For today we will see a 30% chance of an isolated shower or storm otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a high up around 85 degrees. The winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see a 20% chance of an isolated shower otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with an overnight low of 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.