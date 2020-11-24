A warm up coming our way

It’s a bit of a rollercoaster pattern with our weather over the next several days as some days will be very warm into the upper 70’s and some days looking fall like with cooler readings. For this afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and the afternoon high up around 79 degrees. The winds will be very gusty from the southwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see clear skies with cool weather and an overnight low down around 41 degrees. The winds will settle down to around 5-10 mph out of the southwest.