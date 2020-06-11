A Warmer Thursday

Don’t get too accustomed to the average mild weather we are getting because a return to our summer like weather pattern is on it’s way to the Big Country in the next few days. For the rest of your Thursday we will see clear skies and a high of 95 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast and very light at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see a nice cool down as we look for mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 63 degrees. The winds will continue to remain light out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph.