We are going to start the first part of the week on the warm side and it will remain dry all throughout with cooler weather for the latter part of the week. For your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and not too bad a day with a high up around 77 degrees. The winds will be from the west at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see lots of clouds and a mild 51 degrees for an overnight low. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.