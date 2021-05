If your plans this Memorial Day include any outdoor activity, you will definitely be dodging the rainfall and it will be heavy at times. For your Monday, look for cloudy skies and an 80% chance of rain with about ½ -3/4 of an inch possible. Winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For your Monday evening, we will see the 80% chance of showers continuing with the low dropping to around 63 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 mph.