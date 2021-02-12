A wet wintry weekend

After another round of freezing rain and sleet this morning we'll continue that over the next few days and mix in some snow over the weekend ahead!

Tonight: Temperatures are remaining well below freezing for the entire Big Country in the low to mid 20s. Winds will quiet down to around 5 to 10 mph overall. Expect cloudy skies and a small chance for some more persistent drizzle. We aren't expecting much in the way of measurable precip tonight.