A wet wintry weekend

Heading into the weekend things will cool off significantly as the main force of our arctic air will invade the Big Country into tomorrow. For your Friday you can expect cloud cover to hang around and very cold conditions with a high reaching only 28 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph with wind chills remaining into the teens and upper 20’s. For tonight, look for skies to generally become more cloudy and the overnight low will dip down to around 18 degrees. The winds will be from the east northeast at around 5-10 mph producing wind chills into the single digits.