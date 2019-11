FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be very windy. Winds from the west will be sustained at 20-30 MPH with wind gusts around 40 MPH. The air will also be dry. Because of the dry air and windy conditions fire weather will be a concern this afternoon. A *RED FLAG* Warning is in effect for Knox CO. Conditions today will be favorable for fires to develope and spread quickly. Most of the Big Country is in a Wind Advisory. Because of these strong winds, driving may be difficult and/or dangerous at times. Make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects as they may become airbourne.