From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No real changes coming in our weather pattern even as we go through the weekend. We will see a front move through into your Saturday that basically will spell bringing our highs closer to near normal. For your Friday, you can expect mostly sunny skies and a high around 88 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph. Into this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at around 15-20 mph.