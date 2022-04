From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A rollercoaster of warm temps will continue to be the focus of the pattern for all of west Texas as highs will get close to the 90’s by the time Sunday afternoon rolls around. For the rest of today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high up around 92 degrees. The winds will be constant at 15-20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low dropping to around 63 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph.