From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather in the Big Country headed for the weekend looks to be slightly above seasonal with warm weather and continuing with our dry pattern. It should be very nice for any planned outdoor activities. For the rest of your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very warm 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The low will get down around 49 degrees. The winds will continue to be strong at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph out of the north northwest.