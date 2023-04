From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A cold front from yesterday means cooler temps will linger into your Friday and then a new system will bring chances of showers by the time we get to Sunday. For your Friday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees. The winds will be at 10-15 mph from the north. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at 10-15 shifting to the south southeast late.