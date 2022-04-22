From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

For those of you with weekend plans, you may need to make sure they include a way to spend some time indoors. That’s because rain will be on the increase for The Big Country through Sunday. For your Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies, a low around 65 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.