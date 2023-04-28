From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We are headed for the weekend and despite cooler Saturday, we are looking at warmer conditions on Sunday and through the beginning of next week. For your Friday, look for sunny skies and an afternoon high of 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the northwest late. For tonight, look for a 20% chance of storms otherwise is will be partly cloudy and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will shift to the north at 20-30 mph.