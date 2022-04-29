From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After having started the week off with nice and mild spring-like weather for all of the Big Country, we have now shifted to a drier and warmer weather pattern for the area. For this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and warm weather with a high up around 95 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 20-25 with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low with a very mild 63 degrees. The winds will be very gusty out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph.