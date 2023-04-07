From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A warming trend looks to be in store through the weekend where we will see the mid 80’s into the beginning of next week and rain chances starting to diminish. Easter Sunday looks fantastic! For today, we will see a 30% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of only 62 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at around 10 mph. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.