From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

One more day in the work week and it will be the last one on the cooler side before temps start warming up just in time for the weekend. In fact high will rise into the 90’s for Sunday. For the rest of your Friday, we will see sunny skies and breezy conditions with a high of 73 degrees. The winds will be from the northwest at 5-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. ​​For tonight we will see clear skies and a low down around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast 5-10 mph.