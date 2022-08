From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We are setting up for a hot weekend as we see a return to a more summer-like pattern for all of the Big Country. Expect those 100 degree readings to be a part of the forecast as early as Saturday. For the rest of today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 97 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the east. For this evening, we will see mainly clear skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.