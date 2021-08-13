Abilene area forecast: Friday August 13th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Heading toward the weekend, things are beginning to look up with our weather pattern as we look for cooler weather and rain chances to enter into the picture as early as tomorrow. For your Friday, we will still see lots of sunshine out there and the high getting up around 95 degrees. The winds will settle down from what they have been all week and be out of the south at around 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see clouds rolling in through the evening and the low dropping down to around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and remain light at 5-10 mph.