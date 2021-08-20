Abilene area forecast: Friday August 20th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you are looking for nice and warm weather for good outdoor activity, then we have got a great looking forecast headed your way Saturday and Sunday. For Friday, we will see a return to drier weather with sunny skies and a high up around 93 degrees. The winds will pick up and be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low will drop down to around 74 degrees. The winds will continue to be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.