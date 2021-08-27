Abilene area forecast: Friday August 27th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Most of us are looking forward toward the weekend and it is promising to be a cooler one with temps only climbing into the lower 90’s for highs on both days. In the meantime we still need to get through Friday and it will be another warm one for West Texas. We will see sunny skies and the high should rise to around 94 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at around 5-10 mph. For this evening we will look for mostly clear skies and occasional cloud and a low down around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.