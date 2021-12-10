Abilene area forecast: Friday December 10th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weekend is typically a time for a break and a break is what we will be looking for from our very warm weather the last couple of days. Unfortunately, it still looks very dry for the Big Country. For the rest of your Friday, you can expect sunny skies and a high up around a very warm 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at around 20-25 with gusts up to around 30 mph. For this evening, we will see a few clouds rolling in producing partly cloudy conditions and a low down around 41 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest late at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.