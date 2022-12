From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Mild and unseasonably cooler conditions will carry over into the weekend across the Big Country making for what should be a pattern that will be with us for several days. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high only warming up to around 48 degrees. The winds will be from the east northeast at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 26 degrees. The winds will remain light at around 5 mph from the east northeast.