Abilene area forecast: Friday December 17th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A warm day is expected before the bottom drops out of the forecast heading into the weekend with cooler weather and chances of precipitation. For your Friday, we will look for generally cloudy skies and a high up around 75 degrees. The winds will be very gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 from the southwest. For tonight, look for a 30% chance of showers late with a cold front pushing through. The low will drop to around 42 degrees and winds will shift to the north at 10-15 mph.