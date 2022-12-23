From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Don’t look for cold weather to disappear across the area. In fact we will see frigid air in place through the first part of the weekend with a gradual warming trend leading into next week. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high climbing only to around 24 degrees. The winds will be gusty out of the north at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 15 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5-10 mph.