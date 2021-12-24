Abilene area forecast: Friday December 24th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Unusually warm and dry is the best way to describe your holiday forecast and as we head into Christmas day tomorrow, well don’t look for a white Christmas, in fact the warmth will continue. For the rest of your Friday, we will see lots of sunshine and hot temperatures rising to around 88 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening look for partly cloudy skies and a low down around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest and gusty at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.