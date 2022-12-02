From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temps today will remind us of what spring feels like in the Big Country. We will see very warm readings and going along with all the warmth will be the wind that accompanies those spring season months. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high up around 77 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 43 degrees. The winds will continue gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph from the south southwest.