From Meteorologist Clemente

It’s the last of 2022 and we are closing it out with beautiful weather and those nice conditions will take us through the start of 2023. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies with mild weather and a high of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5 mph. Should be beautiful out there. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 5-10 mph.