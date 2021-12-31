Abilene area forecast: Friday December 31st

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Well we have made it to the last day of 2021 and it looks to close out on the mild side with unseasonably warm air in place and even a chance of showers to help ring in 2022 later this evening. For your Friday, we will see clouds on the increase and a 30% chance of afternoon showers and a high of 74 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 mph. For this evening, look for a 40% chance of showers with cloudy skies. The low will drop down to around 46 degrees. The winds will be from the west southwest at 10-15 mph.