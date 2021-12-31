KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Friday December 31st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Well we have made it to the last day of 2021 and it looks to close out on the mild side with unseasonably warm air in place and even a chance of showers to help ring in 2022 later this evening. For your Friday, we will see clouds on the increase and a 30% chance of afternoon showers and a high of 74 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 mph. For this evening, look for a 40% chance of showers with cloudy skies. The low will drop down to around 46 degrees. The winds will be from the west southwest at 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration