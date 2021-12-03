Abilene area forecast: Friday December 3rd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Finally the break we have been looking for into the weekend for our weather pattern as a series of fronts will bring us more fall like temps to the Big Country. In the meantime, for your Friday, it looks very warm! For this afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. ​​For your Friday evening, we will look for mostly clear skies and a low of 50 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest behind the front at 10-15 mph.