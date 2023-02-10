From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you have plans for the coming weekend enjoy it because next week we will be looking at a more rainy weather pattern for the first part of the week with rain chances for the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high this afternoon around 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 26 degrees. The winds will be shifting over to the south southwest at around 5-15 mph.