From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Good news and bad news in the weather for this coming weekend. The bad news is we will look for a cold front to push through tonight and good news is temps will moderate quickly into Sunday. For your Friday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees. The winds will be gusty out of the southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and cooler with a low around 38 degrees. The winds will be gusty out of the north northeast at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.