From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We should see a rise in those temperature readings as we go through the rest of the weekend and it should remain very dry through the period with only limited rain chances headed our way. For today, we will be looking at sunny skies and a high up around 52 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph out of the south southeast. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 33 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 10 mph and light.