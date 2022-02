From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It will be a slow going process but temps should warm up through the weekend and produce some readings into the lower 70 by the time Sunday rolls around. The forecast will also continue to be dry. For the rest of your Friday, look for sunny skies and a cool 57 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the south. For this evening, look for clear skies and a low down around freezing at 32 degrees. The winds will be light from south at 5 mph.