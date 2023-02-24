From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

With the weekend right around the corner most folks might be looking for mild & warm weather for outdoor activities by Sunday. The chances for that happening are looking really good. For today we will see cloudy skies and a high of 38 degrees. The winds will be light out of the north northeast at around 10 mph. For tonight we will see a 40% chance of showers, otherwise cloudy skies continuing and a low around 35 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at around 5 mph.