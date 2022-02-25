From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After a very warm weekend last week, it appears this week, we will be just struggling to get back to near seasonal with cooler temps in play. Heading to the weekend, for your Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 42 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph out of the north northeast. For this evening look for a 20% chance of freezing rain late with a low dropping to around 27 degrees. The winds will be light at around 5-10 mph out of the east northeast.