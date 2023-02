From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Sunny skies will return to the Big Country today and will actually extend with warmer weather through the weekend as well. Temps will be in the upper 60’s on Saturday & Sunday. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 51 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south southwest at 5 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-15 mph.