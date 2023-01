From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather pattern for the Big Country will continue to remain very calm & subdued over the next several days. Temps will stay above seasonal and unfortunately no chances of rain coming our way. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at around 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.