Abilene area forecast: Friday January 14th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The nice and warm weather we have experienced the last few days is about to be replaced with much colder air and gusty northerly winds. It’s all thanks in part to a cold front that will make an appearance as early as tomorrow with the colder readings. For the rest of your Friday enjoy the warmth. We will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-15 with gusts up to 30 mph through the day. ​​For this evening, we will look for the passage of the front and partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to around 33 degrees and the winds will be gusty out of the north at 10-20 mph.