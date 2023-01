From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Cooler temperatures and much welcome rain chances next week will highlight the extended forecast. In the meantime it will be a nice weekend. For today though, look for sunny skies and a high of 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 G25 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low of 41 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at 5-10 mph.