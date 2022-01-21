Abilene area forecast: Friday January 21st

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our recent cold front is still exercising its grip on much of the Big Country so don’t look for any immediate improvements on this Friday as temperatures will slowly and gradually begin to warm up. For the rest of your Friday, we will see sunny skies and a high of only 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at only 5 mph. For this evening, we will be looking at another cold night for all of West Texas as we look for mostly clear skies and a low down around 23 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at 5-10 mph from the south southeast.