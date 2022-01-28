From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weekend is near and so are warmer temperatures. If we can just get past a weak front bringing cool weather today, the next several afternoons look fantastic to close out the month of January. For your Friday, we will see sunny skies but cool weather and a high getting up to around 52 degrees. The winds will be out of north at 5-15 mph. For this evening, we will see a cold night with clear skies and a low down around 28 degrees. The winds will shift out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.