From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Another of those weak fronts will drop thru the Big Country tonight into tomorrow bringing us closer to seasonal weather for the area but no mention of rain as we head into Sunday. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high rising to around 74 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 10-20 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 46 degrees. Winds will be from the south southwest at 5-10 mph.