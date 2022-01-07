KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Friday January 7th

Weather

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After a very frigid start to the morning today, we will see a big time improvement by late afternoon with lots of sunshine and much warmer air for the entire Big Country. For the rest of today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 58 degrees. It will also be breezy out there with winds from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. Tonight, not as cold as last night. We will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 43 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-20 mph.

