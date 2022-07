From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As we head for the weekend, it looks like we still see no relief in sight from these hot temperatures and dry conditions. It will remain unseasonably warm through the period. For this afternoon, look for sunny skies everywhere and a high of 101 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the south. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph.